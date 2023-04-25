Cuba advances three boxers to finals at Alba Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) Cuba has just secured three fighters for the final of the boxing tournament of the 5th Alba Games, which is being held at the Cancha de Paz of the Playa Grande Sector, in the Venezuelan state of La Guaira.



Jorge Soto (80), who has not been beaten by either of his two rivals so far, defeated in the semifinals by RSC to the Venezuelan Rafael Perdomo and tomorrow he will fight for the title against the also local Diego Pereyra.



Meanwhile, Yoel Duvergel (+92) defeated by unanimous vote the Venezuelan Abraham Suarez and will compete for the gold medal this Wednesday against Charles Delroy, from Dominica.



In the first semifinal last Sunday, the super complete left-handed Freddy Alberto Perez won the first silver medal of the Cuban boxing delegation with a 4-1 victory over Venezuelan Luis Sanchez. He will fight for gold against Russia's Sergei Slobodian.



In the best bout of all, featherweight Yoel Finol (VEN), 2016 Olympic runner-up in Rio de Janeiro, defeated Cuban Rafael Joubert, silver medalist in the Cologne 2022 World Cup, 4-1.



For Cuba also fell Damian Arce (51), by 4-1 divided vote against Keimberth Gonzalez; Rogerlandy Delis (63.5) by 3-2 against Jesus Cova, and Jorge Forcades (71) by 4-1 against Christian Palacios. All the opponents were Venezuelan.



Meanwhile, among the girls, Arianne Imbert (66 kgs), who last Saturday became the first Cuban boxer to win an international title (vs. Maryeling Blandon, from Nicaragua), lost 5-0 against the host Yuliannis Alvarez. Meanwhile, Reynabell Grant (50) could not resist the push of Venezuelan Tayonis Cedeño.