Cuban men's basketball team debuts today at Alba Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 25 (ACN) The Cuban men's national basketball team will make its debut today against its counterpart from St. Lucia at the 5th Alba Games, to be held in Venezuela until the 29th.



Both teams are in group B, which will also include the local Venezuelans, in the youth category, and the Dominican Republic.



The qualifying phase will conclude on the 27th and the following day the semifinals will be played, to be ready for the discussion of the gold and bronze medals the 29th.



The Cuban team is made up of 12 players, most of them youngsters, including Luis Amaury Bueno and Pedro Roque, who have played in the Cuban Superior League.



The roster also includes Andy Castellanos, Dennis Lazo, Joan Carlos Gutierrez, Neysser Coutin, Alfredo Curtis, Carlos Villegas, Ibrahim Hechavarria, Abel Font, Loisel Martinez and Dariel Castellanos.

This team will be coached by Eduardo Moya, who will be assisted by Raudel Balaguer.