Cuba enjoyed successful day and remains second at ALBA Games





HAVANA, cUBA, Apr 25 (ACN) Cuba registered a fruitful day of seven gold, five silver and four bronze medals on Monday, and remained in second place at the 5th ALBA Games, a competition that will conclude on April 29 in Caracas, La Guaira and Miranda with the participation of 3,500 athletes from 11 countries in 33 sports.



The Cuban delegation (29-15-13), with only 263 young athletes in 22 disciplines, ranks second in the medal table, surpassed by host Venezuela (82-90-67) and ahead of Nicaragua (5-13-27) and Bolivia (3-1-4), the four nations with the most medals.



Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Russia -invited-, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia, WHO have not yet been able to reach the podium.



Although in general they all had outstanding performances, the main protagonists of Monday's contribution to the medal count for Cuba were in Taekwondo, Judo, Swimming, Skating and Fencing.



Tuesday's actions will continue in the multidisciplinary event with Cuba's presence in Chess, Cycling, Skating, Softball, Table Tennis, Indoor and Beach Volleyball, and Wushu.



Of these sports, the official website of the Games announces finals for the roller skaters, swimmers, fencers, cyclists, track cyclists and indoor volleyball players.