Cuba is committed to the continuity of ALBA Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (ACN) Osvaldo Vento Montiller, president of the Cuban Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ( INDER by its Spanish acronym), expressed his support for the continuity of the ALBA Games during his speech at the 2nd Meeting of ALBA-TCP Ministers and High Authorities of Sports, held at the Venezuelan foreign ministry in Caracas.



The president of INDER participated in such important meeting of along with nine other representatives of 10 countries, who showed consensus on 14 points of the agenda, according to the website of the sports publication JIT.



According to the text, Vento Montiller recalled the founding role of Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Chavez Frias, both of ALBA and the Games, besides reaffirming the values and power of sports to create fairer and healthier societies, and highlighted ALBA's capacity to sow unity and solidarity over individualism and social fragmentation.



Cuba ratifies its willingness to contribute everything required, supports the decision to give continuity to the ALBA Games, welcomes the presence of Russia and appreciates this opportunity for exchange and learning in favor of our people, the Cuban official said.



According to the report, the meeting was attended by Ivan Gil, Venezuelan Foreign Minister; Felix Plasencia, Executive Secretary of ALBA-TCP; and Melvin Maldonado, Venezuelan Minister of Youth and Sports.



Representatives from Bolivia, Nicaragua, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica and others expressed their gratitude to Venezuela as organizer of the 5th edition of the ALBA 2023 Games, and of the meeting of sports ministers.



They also highlighted the opportunity the Games represent for young people and the need to preserve and extend them to people with disabilities.



The final declaration of the meeting highlights the legacy of Fidel and Chavez, ratifies the integrating role of ALBA-TCP, defends sports as a promoter of peace and solidarity, recognizes the support to the Olympic Charter, and rejects the coercive measures in force against Venezuela and Nicaragua.



The document ratifies the priority of sports training in the nations, supports gender equality, the recognition of indigenous games and the promotion of these games, and thanks Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro for the successful organization of the 5th ALBA Games.