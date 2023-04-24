Cuba remains second at 5th ALBA Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (ACN) Cuba remained in second place in the medal standings of the 5th ALBA Games, after winning 10 gold medals, four silver and six bronze, in the multidisciplinary competition that gathers 3,500 athletes from 11 countries, also to be held until next April 29 in Caracas, La Guaira and Miranda.



With this victory on the third day, Cuba now has 22 gold, 10 silver and nine bronze medals, surpassed by host Venezuela (62-67-44) and ahead of Nicaragua (3-12-23) and Bolivia (2-0-2), the four nations with at least one title so far.



The other seven delegations present are Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Russia as guest, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia, which have not yet been awarded the podium, according to the official site of the Games.



Cuba participates in this fifth edition with 263 young athletes in 22 of the 33 disciplines called and will compete Monday in chess, baseball, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, skating, softball, taekwondo, table tennis and volleyball.