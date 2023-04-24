Eight Cubans for silver medals today in boxing at the Alba Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 24 (ACN) Six boys and two girls will represent Cuba today in the second semifinal match of the boxing tournament of the 5th ALBA Games, which is being held at the Cancha de Paz of the Playa Grande Sector, in the Venezuelan state of La Guaira.



Undoubtedly, the best fight of all could well take place in a world championship, when in the featherweight category Yoel Finol (VEN), 2016 Olympic runner-up in Rio de Janeiro and Cuban Rafael Joubert, silver medalist in the Cologne 2022 World Cup, face off.



In the men's division, for Cuba will also fight Damian Arce (51) vs. Keimberth Gonzalez, Rogerlandy Delis (63.5)-Jesus Cova, Jorge Forcades (71)-Christian Palacios, Jorge Soto (80)-Rafael Perdomo and Yoel Duvergel (+92)-Abraham Suarez. All the rivals will be Venezuelans.



Meanwhile, among the girls, Arianne Imbert (66 kgs), who last Saturday became the first Cuban boxer to win an international title (vs. Nicaraguan Maryeling Blandon). She will try to get the silver in a duel against the host Yuliannis Alvarez.



Reynabell Grant (50), who was bye in the first round, will also go for silver tomorrow. Her rival will be the Venezuelan Tayonis Cedeño.



So far, the Cuban boxing delegation has one silver and eight bronze medals. And today it could improve these medals given the level of talent, especially in the men's division. The girls are making their international debut in this sport.