ALBA-Friendship Multi-Sports Games Open in Venezuela





Havana, April 21 (ACN) In the presence of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, the 5th Multi-sports Games of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our Americas-ALBA- also known as Friendship Games, opened Friday at the Jorge Luis Garcia baseball stadium in the Venezuelan region of La Guaira.



The regional games were created by Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez to have sports play a significant role in the promotion of friendship, cooperation and integration.



The people received with ovation the delegations of Venezuela and Cuba, two of the 11 teams contesting the games.