Cuban weightlifters shine in Central American qualifiers





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Cuban weightlifter Olfides Saez starred the first surprise in the qualifiers for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, defeating a favorite world medalist, in a day where a Cuban woman won three gold medals.



Saez was crowned in the 89 kilograms (kg) bodyweight division by winning the gold medals in the rebound and total with marks of 200 and 361 kg, respectively. He added silver in the snatch with 161.



In the Dominican Republic, the Cuban triumphed when the Colombian Brayan Rodallegas failed his last lift, with 201 kg, being praised by the Dominican Weightlifting Federation, organizer of the tournament with the endorsement of the federations of the continent and the world.



A rising star, Yeniuska Mirabal, won the three golds in the 71 kg category, with lifts of 103 kg in the snatch and 129 in the deadlift, for a 232 kg biathlon, setting three national records, announced the Cuban Weightlifting Federation on Facebook.



Edisnel Corrales (81 kg) and Regla Morales (71 kg) also competed for Cuba, but failed to reach the podium in a competition dominated by Colombia, the world power in this sport.



Previously, Arley Calderon (67 kg) won a silver medal and two gold medals by obtaining 126 in the snatch, 164 in the pull-up and an accumulated 290, and Raiber Machado (55 kg) was runner-up in the pull-up with a record of 129 kg.