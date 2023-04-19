Cuba at the ALBA Games (IV)





Cuba returned to the top on the third day of the ALBA Games after winning on the first one with its main team and losing on day two to Venezuela, which in the end finished second, followed by Chile.



Designed to develop friendship, cooperation and integration of the peoples, the ALBA Games—held on April 15 to 28, 2009—gathered 3,152 athletes from 28 countries and were won by the host country with 795 medals (153-117-525), followed by Venezuela’s A team (98-138-151) and Chile (32-29-35).



On a high note, the young Venezuelan swimmer Andreina Pinto—named Queen of the Games—notched up eight medals (7-1-0) and set five records for the event, whereas the Chilean archer Guillermo Aguilar deserved a similar honor for winning six medals (5-0-1).



The ALBA Games registered more than 60 new records in athletics, weightlifting, swimming, archery and shooting.