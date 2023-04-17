Canadian trainer praises Cuban baseball





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) Patricia Landry, head coach of the Canadian women's national baseball team, described the traditional match that her girls have every year with their Cuban counterparts as very fruitful.



“We chose Cuba because women ballplayers here have a very high level, as evidenced by their seventh place in the world ranking. They master the fundamentals and go all out to win every game,” she said. “Competing against such skilled players helps us be in good shape for the start of the Canadian league in May. Besides, it is a pleasure for us to come to Cuba and learn a little more about its people.”



Since 2005, Cuba has organized these competitions with the Canadians, third in the world ranking behind Japan and Chinese Taipei, and ahead of the United States.