Cuban beach volleyball duo complete performance at World Challenge Protour





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) Cuban beach duo Diaz-Alayo divided honors today in the first day of the Saquarema phase of the Men's Beach Volleyball World Challenge Tour 2023, and ended up in the preliminary stage of the Brazilian event.



Diaz and Alayo opened with a 2-0 victory over the host duo of Gabriel-Heitor, with scores of 21-13 and 21-17, but then lost 0-2 (17-21 and 16-21) against the Lithuanian duo of Stankevicius-Knasas, a result that denied them the chance to advance to the main draw.



In the match against the locals, Alayo was the top scorer of the match, with 24 points, 20 in attack, one in blocking and three in service, followed by Diaz (8/7-0-1), while Gabriel excelled with 12/12-0-0, followed by Heitor (6/6-0-0).



The challenge was quite different against the Lithuanians, who were better in attack (19-16), blocking (10-2) and own errors (9-10), with the blemish of the small numbers in service (3-6).



With these results, Diaz and Alayo are leaving the World Challenge Protour, after finishing in ninth through 16th place in the phase of La Paz, Mexico, and fourth place in the stage of Itapema, Brazil.