Cuban chess player still undefeated in Menorca tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) Cuban player Carlos Daniel Albornoz will enter today the fourth round of the Menorca open chess tournament of Menorca, which gathers more than 200 participants and also includes a Blitz Chess section.



Albornoz reached the three-point mark after beating the Indians Roud Padmini and Pallathur Venkatachalam, who is the current Asian champion.



In his next games he will be across the Turkish Burak Firat and the Indian Pranav Venkatesh, both of whom have also notched up all possible points so far.