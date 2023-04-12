All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban female boxers train for Alba Games



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 11 (ACN) The boxing gym of the Giraldo Córdova Cardín High Performance Athletes Training School in Havana was a hotbed of activity for the six Cuban women boxers who will have their first-ever international competition in the 5th Alba Games, to be held in Venezuela on April 21 to 29.

All six are currently engaged in high intensity sparring and punching bag workouts, aware that a good performance would be a very encouraging debut.

The Cuban boxing team, which also includes seven male fighters, will fly Monday to the venue in the Venezuelan city of La Guaira.

