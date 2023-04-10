Cuban Almeida finishes eleventh at chess tournament in La Nucia





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) Cuban Omar Almeida finished the Holy Week chess tournament in La Nucia, Spain, in a discreet 11th place, where Ukrainian Yuri Solodovnichenko won the first place.



Almeida defeated Portugal's Andre Martins in the last round, but with seven points out of a possible nine he did not manage to place himself in a better position, especially because seven men got 7.5 units to monopolize the first places.Six wins, two draws and one loss was the balance of the Cuban GM, a member of the most recent Olympic team and now facing an Elo average of 2,515 units.



Solodovnichenko said goodbye with a victory against the Spanish Elizbar Ubilava and his tiebreaker coefficient was above those of the Chinese Yi Xu and the Russian Maksim Chigaev, who plays with the International Chess Federation banner.



They placed second and third, in that order, to complete the podium of a competition with almost 500 participants, and in which Cuba also depended on Ernesto Fernandez Guillen.



Over the weekend there was also chess activity with Cuban presence in the Spanish Open in La Roda, where Cuban Carlos Daniel Albornoz ended with a draw against India's Venkatesh Pranjakar Pranjakar.



Venkatesh Pranav and reached seven points to place sixth.



In the Mexican open championship of Los Pinos, in the Mexican capital, there were no prizes for the Cubans either and the best of a representative of the island was signed by Abel Fabian Lopez with 6.5 points and eighth place among more than 200 competitors.