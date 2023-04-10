Cuba announces its athletics team for the 5th Alba Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 10 (ACN) The athletics team that will represent Cuba at the 5th Alba Games, to be held in Venezuela on April 21-29, has been defined, made up of 25 athletes.



According to the list sent to the press by the national commission of that sport, the group is headed by the 80-meter runner Rose Mary Almanza, member of the Cuban team that won the title at the World Relay Championship in Poland, two years ago, in the 4x400 meters (m).



The list also includes another outstanding runner, Roxana Gomez, Olympic finalist in Tokyo 2020 in the 400 m flat, and also a gold medalist for the island in the aforementioned event on Polish territory.



Likewise, the presence of Jorge Yadian Fernandez, champion of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011, and the triple jumper Cristian Napoles, winner of the Central Caribbean Games in Barranquilla 2018, also stands out.