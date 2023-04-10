All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba dominated Pan American Judo Open event



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) Cuba topped the medal table of the Pan American Judo Open held at Varadero—a qualifier for the 2023 Pan Am Games of Santiago de Chile—with 10 gold, 7 silver and 15 bronze medals.

The Cuban judokas, who finished first on Sunday (4-2-7), won six of the seven matches in dispute through Andy Granda (+100 kg), Yoandy Travieso (100 kg), Iván Silva (90 kg), Yaisel Cardoso (81 kg), Idelannis Gómez (70 kg) and Naomis Elizarde (+78 kg).

The other four countries with at least one title were Colombia (1-4-5), Brazil (1-1-1), Panama (1-1-0) and the United States (1-0-3).

The Varadero Open gathered 152 athletes from 16 countries.

