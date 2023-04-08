Cuba Takes the Lead at Pan-Am Judo Championship





Cuba Takes the Lead at Pan-Am Judo ChampionshipVaradero, Cuba, April 6 (ACN) Cuban judo experts took 22 titles in all 30 divisions within the Cadet and Juvenile categories, during the first matches held at the 2023 Open Pan-American Judo Championship underway in this western Cuban city till Sunday.



This Friday, competitors include athletes below 13 and 15 years of age who will staged the combats prior to the major fights scheduled for the weekend, which will offer medals and points for the regional ranking for athletes in the absolute category.



Cuba will be represented by Olympic (1-2-1) and world (2-2-4) multi-champ Idalis Ortiz in over 78 kilos; World Champ in Tashkent 2022 Andy Granda in over 100 kilos; world runner-up in Baku 2018 Ivan Silva in 90 kilos, and Maylin del Toro, 63 kilos.