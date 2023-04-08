Cuba ready for 5th Games of ALBA





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) Cuba will compete with 265 athletes April 21-29 in Venezuela at the 5th ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America) Games, resumed after 12 years.



The goal is not to win them but to take them as preparation for the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, said Jose Antonio Miranda, director of high performance of Cuban sports, at a press conference on Thursday.



The nation will compete in 24 disciplines, in a competition of 11 ALBA countries and some 50 athletes invited from Russia.



Cuba will attend with 138 male and 127 female competitors, 167 coaches and 19 referees, in a delegation totaling 409 members.



The 4th ALBA Games, held from July 17 to 31, 2011 in Venezuela, were won by Cuba, with 162 gold, 75 silver and 111 bronze medals, in a gathering of 12,000 athletes from 25 countries.