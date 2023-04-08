Cuba has already 412 qualifiers for Central American Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) Cuba has classified 412 athletes for the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, when disciplines such as athletics and judo have yet to close quotas.



Cuban sports authorities said today at a press conference that the plan to reach San Salvador with 500 competitors should be fulfilled.



For the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, Cuba already has 126 places in 17 sports.



The competition in San Salvador will be held June 23 to July 8 and the one in Santiago de Chile from October 20 to November 5.