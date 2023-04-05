Arlenis Sierra is still America's top road cyclist





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) Despite dropping four places in the last hours in the world ranking of road cycling, the Cuban Arlenis Sierra is still the best of the Americas with 1,571.33 points, good enough to be No. 19 among 1,459 riders.



According to the tables of the International Cycling Union, the closest regional competitor is the American Veronica Ewers, 23rd with 1,381 points.



In her most recent race, the super classic Tour of Flanders held on Sunday in Belgium, Sierra finished tenth and gained 68 points. Her top achievement so far this year has been 220 points after finishing fourth in the Alfredo Binda Trophy, on March 19 in Italy.



In 2022, the Cuban's highest scores came from winning the Pan American Championships (250) and her sixth place in the World Championships (225).