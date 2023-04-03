All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
04
April Monday

Cuban cyclist stood out in Tour of Flanders



 HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 2 (ACN) The famous Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra was Team Movistar’s best rider in Belgium’s classic Tour of Flanders, where she was the tenth to cross the finish line, 00:03:38 minutes behind the winner, the phenomenal Belgian Lotte Kopecky, who clocked 4:06:11 hours.

Movistar’s Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten, the world’s best router in recent years, and the German Liane Lippert finished 27th and 30th, respectively.

After receiving seven stitches for a fall in the previous Sunday's race, Sierra rode the 158 kilometers of this event that gathered 206 cyclists from 24 elite clubs.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News