Cuban cyclist stood out in Tour of Flanders





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 2 (ACN) The famous Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra was Team Movistar’s best rider in Belgium’s classic Tour of Flanders, where she was the tenth to cross the finish line, 00:03:38 minutes behind the winner, the phenomenal Belgian Lotte Kopecky, who clocked 4:06:11 hours.



Movistar’s Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten, the world’s best router in recent years, and the German Liane Lippert finished 27th and 30th, respectively.



After receiving seven stitches for a fall in the previous Sunday's race, Sierra rode the 158 kilometers of this event that gathered 206 cyclists from 24 elite clubs.