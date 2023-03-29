Pitcher Yariel Rodriguez breached contract with Japanese team





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) The Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) reported that the athlete Yariel Rodriguez Yordi decided not to join the Japanese professional league’s Chunichi Dragons franchise with which he is currently under contract.



As Rodríguez Yordi’s representative, the FCB will demand rights and responsibilities, since the athlete’s decision constitutes a serious violation of the agreement for the 2023-2024 period between the parties and is out of keeping with the support he receive to succeed in a high-level league such as the Japanese, from where he would also support the Cuban national team.



FCB cited a provision of the said agreement, where it says that "the athlete recognizes and accepts that the fulfillment of the present contract begins from the moment he leaves Cuba for Japan and ends upon his return to Cuba. He also accepts that in case of breach of contract on his part without just cause, at the discretion of the Federation, he may not be hired by any other club or third parties without the express authorization of the Federation".



This segment of the document adds that, in case of abandonment, the FCB will require the amount of 10 million dollars in damages.