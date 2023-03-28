Cuba debuts with two silver medals in the Pan American Weightlifting





HAVANA, Cuba,Mar 28 (ACN) With two silver medals, Arley Calderon opened Cuba's participation in the Pan American Weightlifting Championship in Bariloche, Argentina.



In the event, qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the 61-kilogram (kg) Cuban lifted 120 kg and then failed twice with 124 in the snatch exercise.



Calderon got the silver medals in the clean and jerk and in the total (275), in a category led by the US Hampton Miller Morris with 123, 158 and 281 kg.



With 121 kg in the snatch, the Brazilian Thiago Felix da Silva and Ecuadorian Victor Jesus Garrido won bronze and silver, respectively.



The Mexican Victor Guemez, bronze in clean and jerk with 152, and the Peruvian Luis David Bardalez, third in accumulated with 271, completed the podiums.



Another four Cuban weightlifters will compete this week in the event, among some 210 weightlifters from 22 countries, including 14 medalists from the Bogota 2022 World Championship.