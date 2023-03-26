Cuba mastered the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) With six gold medals, one silver and one bronze, Cuba led the Caribbean Table Tennis Championship, held this week in Guyana, where the Cubans qualified entire teams to the Central American Games and the Pan American Games in 2023.



Team unity and high combativeness prevailed, highlighted the Cuban Table Tennis Federation on its Facebook page, where it noted the return of captain Andy Pereira, thanked the Cuban sports movement and dedicated the success to the people.



In Georgetown, Cuba closed the tournament with victories in the men's and women's team tournaments, after winning the gold medals in the men's and women's singles and doubles.



The previous edition, in 2022 in Havana, was also dominated by the Cubans, who won all the titles, including the mixed doubles (women's and men's doubles).