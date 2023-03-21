Cuban taekwondo to seek for Pan American quotas





HAVANA, cUBA, Mar 21 (ACN) Cuban kyorugui and poomsae teams will compete Wednesday and Thursday in the taekwondo qualifying tournament for the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile 2023.



In the Olympic Carioca Arena of Rio de Janeiro, Cuba will participate with great probabilities of winning quotas in all modalities.



Led by two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Rafael Alba, over 80 kilograms (kg), Akely Matos Ruban (58 kg), Ormis Daniel Lagar Videaux (68 kg), Yunier Alexis Noa Quintosa (80 kg), Dalila Oneida Villamil Sardiña (49 kg), Tamara Robles Reve (57 kg), Arlettys de la Caridad Acosta Herrera (67 kg) and Elianet Maria Crespo (over 67 kg) will fight.



Pedro Pablo Escalona Guerra and Tania Indira Delgado Salfran will compete in poomsae (imaginary combat).



The Pan American Taekwondo Union (PATU) establishes that the 12 best placed in each of the categories of 49, 57 and 67 kg (ladies) and 58 kg, 68 and 80 kg (men) will qualify for the Pan American Games.



According to PATU, 10 slots will be granted for each of the super heavyweight divisions, the women's over 67 kg and the men's over 80 kg.



After the qualifying competition, Rio de Janeiro will host a stop of the Panam Series, a G1 category event with a significant distribution of points for the world ranking.