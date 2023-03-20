President Diaz-Canel praised performance of Cuban team at world classic





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 20 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez praised today the performance of the Cuban team at the Fifth World Baseball Classic, after being among the semifinalists, something that had not happened since the first edition in 2006.



All of Cuba dreamed of you, who gave your all and made it feel emotions," said Diaz-Canel today at the welcoming ceremony for the team led by the mentor Armando Jhonson.



You were champions four times. first, when you formed the team all together and worked as a family, and second, when you grew up to win two important games after losing the first two.



The third triumph was when they beat Australia and reached the semifinals for the second time in the history of the World Classics and, fourth, when they faced a powerful rival like the United States in the midst of great hostility by a group of indecent haters who tried to overshadow the show, he added.



The Cuban president presented the entire team with a symbolic bat with the phrase Team Asere, as the four-letter team was called in this tournament.