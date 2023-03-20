Cuba welcomes its team to the World Baseball Classic





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 20 (ACN) The people of Cuba are welcoming today in Havana the team of the 5th World Baseball Classic, which is returning to the homeland after placing among the big four of the event.



According to Jit, after arriving in Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, the team is scheduled to begin a tour of the city's main streets in the morning.



An update released today in the news magazine Buenos Dias indicated that as a result of heavy rains on Sunday in the capital, the tour will take place through Rancho Boyeros, Avenida de los Presidentes and 23rd, Malecon, Linea, 12th and 26th Streets.

The tour will end at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum, where the official welcoming ceremony will take place, according to Jit.



The first semifinal of the 5th World Baseball Classic ended on Sunday at Miami's LoanDepot Park stadium, with a 14-2 victory of the favorite, host and reigning champion, the United States, over Cuba.