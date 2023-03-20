Arlenis Sierra fourth in Trofeo Alfredo Binda





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 19 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra finished fourth in Italy’s Trofeo Alfredo Binda event, a first category race of the UCI Women’s World Tour.



According to the table of the International Cycling Union, Sierra notched up no less than 220 points for the world ranking in this competition won by the Dutch Shirin van Anrooij with 3:39:32 hours, followed by the local multiple world champion Elisa Balsamo and her fellow countrywoman Vittoria Guazzini.



Also competing for Team Movistar were Paula Patiño (Colombia), Katrine Aalerud (Norway) and Spaniards Sara Martín and Lourdes Oyarbide.



Sierra’s next competition will be another World Tour classic: the 163.1-km-long Brugge-De Panne, scheduled for March 23 in Belgium.