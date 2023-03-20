Cuba wins women's doubles match at Giraldilla badminton tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 19 (ACN) The Cuban women's doubles team of Taymara Oropesa and Yeily Mari Ortiz won Havana’s 2023 Giraldilla International Badminton Tournament in their final match against Guatemala.



Oropesa said she was very happy with the result, after four years away from the national team and described the Cuban pair’s victory as an additional incentive to compete in the Pan American Championships to be held in Jamaica in April.



Cuba also notched up two bronze medals through Ortiz in the women's singles and Diosbel Tamayo and Nayibis Reyes in the mixed doubles.



The Giraldilla awarded the winners of each of the five events 1,700 points for the world ranking.