Cuba lost 2-14 to the United States in World Baseball Classic





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 20 (ACN) The Cuban national baseball team lost to the defending champion United States 2-14 in the first semi-final game of the 5th World Baseball Classic in Miami, Florida.



At the LoanDepot Park, in Miami, the Cuban team, managed by Armando Jhonson, batted 12 hits, but just scored two runs due to the lack of timely hitting with players in scoring position.



The best players for Team Asere, as the press called the Cuban team, were Yoelkis Guibert, who hit 3 out of 4, while Yoan Moncada and Erisbel Arruebarrena went 2-4 each.



Meanwhile, the Americans belted 14 hits, including four home runs, two of which were to the account of the shortstop Trea Turner and one per capita by Paul Goldschmidt and Cedric Mullins.



The United States showed its offensive power and none of the seven Cuban pitchers could stop this MLB home run hitting machine.



Left-hander Roenis Elías started the game and Miguel Romero, Carlos Juan Viera, Ronald Bolaños, Elián Leyva, Frank Abel Álvarez and José Ramón Rodriguez followed.



The victory went to 41-year-old veteran Adam Wainwright, who pitched four innings in which he barely allowed one run to earn the victory.



The Cubans were highly motivated for this duel because they had not qualified for a semifinal since the first edition of the Classic in 2006.



For the first time with major league players in its roster, who joined as a family with those who play in the national competitions, they attempted heroics against a much better opponent.



And although they were not able to reverse the scoreboard to sign a success that would be historic, it is worth recognizing their good performance throughout the tournament, especially their resurgence in the group phase when they had lost their first two games.