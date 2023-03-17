Badminton: Cuban Herrera lost in Giraldilla’s round of 16





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) Cuban Roberto Carlos Herrera lost today 2-0 to the Bulgarian Iliyan Stoynov in the round of 16 of the International Badminton Tournament Giraldilla of Havana.



Herrera’s loss prevents him from advancing to the round of the best eight in the men's singles event, although he added some points for the world ranking.



In his debut Thursday, the Cuban player scored a 2-0 win from the Canadian Shubh Krishan.



The Giraldilla de La Habana, which will grant each winner 1,700 points for the world ranking, gathers more than 30 players from Canada, Croatia, England, Israel, Peru, Jamaica, Guatemala, Ecuador, the United States, Indonesia and Bulgaria.