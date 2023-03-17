Cuban Oropesa lost first match in international badminton tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) The Cuban Taymara Oropesa, who made a comeback to the national team after some time away, lost her first game in the International Badminton Tournament Giraldilla of Havana.



Her defeat at the hands of the Peruvian Rafaela Munar prevented Oropesa—first in the mixed doubles of the Central Caribbean event of Veracruz 2014 and in the women's doubles of Barranquilla 2018—from advancing to the quarterfinals in the women's singles competition.



The Giraldilla de La Habana, which will grant each winner 1,700 points for the world ranking, gathers more than 30 players from Canada, Croatia, England, Israel, Peru, Jamaica, Guatemala, Ecuador, the United States, Indonesia and Bulgaria.