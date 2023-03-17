Renowned Cuban Rower Angel Fournier Dies from Heart Attack





Havana, March 16 (ACN) Angel Fournier, considered the best rower in Cuban history, passed away Thursday at 34 from a heart attack.



According to the Cubadebate website, Fournier was renowned for his records in the rowing modality of Single Sculls, in which he took three medals in World Championships: Silver in Chungju, South Korea in 2013, and Sarasota in 2017, and bronze in Amsterdam 2014.



Fournier was four times Pan-American champ, Guadalajara 2011, Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019; he also got to the finals at the Olympics held in London 2012 and Río 2016.