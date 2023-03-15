All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
16
March Wednesday

WBC: Cuba topples the kangaroos and heads for Miami



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) In a hard-fought game, Team Cuba beat Australia 4-3 today and became the first to qualify for the semifinal stage of the 5th World Baseball Classic, to be held in Miami, U.S.A.

The Cubans took the lead of the game in the fifth inning with a timely RBI single hit by the right-fielder Yoelkis Guibert.

It was a praiseworthy achievement that makes it possible for Cuba to reach the WBC’s semifinals for the second time since the first edition of this tournament in 2006.

Team Cuba will play on Sunday against the winner of the game between Venezuela and the second place of Pool C, yet to be defined.

