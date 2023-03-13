Cuban Gamez wins her third gold in Open Swimming in Malaysia





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 13 (ACN) Elisbet Gamez, the best Cuban swimmer in the last two quadrenniums, won her third gold medal at the Malaysia Open today, winning the 200m freestyle final.



The 26-year-old Cuban timed 2:00.85 minutes, and was followed on the podium by Mongolia's Enkhkhuslen Batbayar (2:03.23) and Taiwan's Szu-An Chen (2:05.82), among eight finalists, according to the tournament's official results tables.



On the previous day, Gamez won in 100 m free with 55.40 seconds, national record, by improving the 55.51 recorded by her in 2018 and rose from the first day of the competition, with victory on March 11 in 400 m free with 4:15.25 minutes, record for the Malaysian Open, by breaking the one dating from 2014, 4:16.83.



With this victory in the long course pool (50 m), the Cuban culminates her successful training program and competitions related to her stay in Thailand for a scholarship granted by World Aquatics, the governing organization of swimming.



Already with three A marks for the Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, Gamez, along with her Cuban teammates, will compete from March 30 in the Dominican Republic in a qualifying event for the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador, scheduled to begin in June.