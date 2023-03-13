Cuba wins the Junior Intercontinental Handball League





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12 (ACN) The Cuban men's handball team won the gold medal in the junior version of the IHF’s Intercontinental Cup held in Costa Rica.



Cuba debuted with a defeat to Guinea but then won the rest of its games, including a final victory 46-36 for the trophy over the hosts of the tournament, held on a round-robin system.



The Cuban Maiko Vazquez led the game against Costa Rica by scoring 11 goals, whereas teammates Endro Gonzalez and Ronaldo Almeida scored eight each.



Thus Cuba qualified convincingly for the World Junior Men’s Handball Championship scheduled to take place in Germany and Greece in June.