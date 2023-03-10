Diaz-Canel highlights first victory for Cuba in 5th World Baseball Classic





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) Cuba does not sleep when its team plays, said today on Twitter Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel, to highlight this morning's game, in which the national team won its first victory at the 5th World Baseball Classic.



On the triumph of the Cuban team against Panama (13-4), after two defeats in a row in the qualifying phase, Diaz-Canel wrote that the slogan "Better is Possible", linked to the national elections on March 26, is also valid in this sporting event.



With a powerful offense of 21 hits, Cuba thrashed Panama Friday at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium, in Taipei, China, and managed to stay alive at the 5th World Baseball Classic.



In the first two games, in Group A, the Cuban team, led by mentor Armando Jhonson, lost to the Netherlands and Italy, 2-4 and 3-6, respectively.



For the last game of this phase, the Cuban team will play tomorrow against the host Taipei of China.