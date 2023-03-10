Cuban Alvarez, first 10-round boxer in professional boxing





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) Cuban lightweight Lazaro Alvarez will become today the first Cuban boxer to face a 10-round fight, after the Cuban Institute of Sport granted its fighters the authorization to fight in the professional circuits.



Alvarez, a three-time world champion, will face Venezuelan Wilmank "Canonico" Cano in the Mexican city of Leon, Guanajuato, in search of his fifth consecutive victory in professional boxing.



Meanwhile, Canonico has a 12 wins and only two defeats. Of those 12 wins, 10 have been by knockout.



This match belongs to the Fecarbox Championship (Caribbean Federation of Professional Boxing) integrated to the World Boxing Council (WBC).



The Domadores de Cuba franchise has a balance of 19 wins and only one loss in professional boxing, under the auspices of the Mexican company Golden Ring and the Cuban Federation of this sport.