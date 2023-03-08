Cuba lost 2-4 to its “bête noire”, the Netherlands





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) Team Cuba once again fell victim to its poor hitting and lost 2-4 to its nemesis, the Netherlands, in the opening game of Pool A of the 5th World Baseball Classic in Taichung, Taiwan.



The Cubans notched up barely three hits—all doubles—and wasted six walks thrown by six Dutch pitchers in its fourth loss in a row against the Netherlands in the WBC.



Second baseman Yadiel Mujica, who took over from the major leaguer Andy Ibáñez, benched due to a minor injury, batted in Cuba’s two runs, first with a two-base hit in the second inning and then with a groundout down the middle in the seventh.



Team Cuba’s next games are against Italy and Panama, both on Thursday due to time zone considerations. Chinese Taipei is also in Pool A. The pool’s winner and runner-up will advance to the quarterfinals in Japan.