"Cuba will follow its baseball team to the end," PM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 7 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero highlighted today on Twitter the passion of Cubans for baseball and affirmed that for the 5th World Baseball Classic, the performance of the national team will be closely followed in Cuba.



In his message, Marrero stressed that the Cuban national team, whose debut in the competition will be today against the Netherlands, has players from the MLB, something he described as historic, and said that sport breaks down barriers.



Last December, the U.S. government granted permission for Cuban-born athletes residing in that country to join the Cuban team for the 5th World Baseball Classic, and finally Major League Baseball stars Luis Robert Moiran, Yoan M. Moncada and Andy Ibañez were approved for the roster.



Today will be the first time for Cuba that players from the national league and others who play in Japan and in the Caribbean leagues will be merged with major league players.



Cuba competes in Group A, which also includes the Netherlands, Panama, Italy and the host Chinese Taipei team.