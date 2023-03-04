IOC president inaugurates athletic track in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, and the president of Panam Sports, Neven Illic, officially opened today a track donated by the continental sports organization at the Pan American Stadium in East Havana.



The visitors were pleased with the preparation, level and talent of the new generations of Cuban athletes, whom they urged to continue their efforts towards the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.



After cutting the ribbon that formalized the inauguration of the track, two-time Olympic champion Alberto Juantorena presented his friend Bach with a Team Cuba T-shirt and dedicated it to him.



Bach threw the discus, guided by the Cuban competitors, and then he attempted the javelin, after a demonstration by the first Latin American Olympic champion, former javelinist Maria Caridad Colon.



The delegation appreciated competitive modeling and practices in field and track of conventional and Paralympic athletes, while they shared, in the most frank Olympic spirit, with athletes and coaches.



Today is the second and last day of the official visit of the IOC and Panam Sports leaders, who arrived in Havana on Thursday.