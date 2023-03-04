Cuba debuts without medal in Grand Slam of Judo in Tashkent





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Cuba finished today without a medal in the first day of the Grand Slam of Judo in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a competition that will conclude Sunday with the participation of 364 representatives from 49 countries in search of points for the world and Olympic rankings.



According to the International Federation website, Arnaes Odelin, in the 57 kilograms (kg), lost in his second bout, while Zamarit Gregorio Vanconsuelo (48 kg) and Yurisleidy Hernandez (52 kg) fell in the first.



Arnaes defeated Mariah Holguin from the United States by disqualification, but was then beaten by Ippon by Japan's Akari Amore, who later won the medal, as well as Germany's Pauline Starke.



The gold and silver medals in that division went to Japan's Momo Tamaoki and Georgia's Eteri Liparteliani.



Zamarit's and Yurisleidy's performances concluded faster, as Kazakhstan's Galiya Tynbayeva and Uzbekistan's Gulkhayo Juraeva beat them by Ippon and two Wazari, respectively.



So far, Japan leads the medal standings with one gold, one silver and one bronze, followed by Germany (1-0-1), Republic of Korea (1-0-0), Serbia (1-0-0) and Tajikistan (1-0-0), the five nations with at least one of the five titles up for grabs on Friday.