IOC president to open athletic track in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), German Thomas Bach, will officially inaugurate today a track at the Pan American Stadium, in eastern Havana, the headquarters of Cuban athletics.



Bach and Chilean Neven Illic, head of Panam Sports, will officially open the sports track donated by the continental organization, on the second and last day of his visit.



The delegation shared unforgettable moments on Thursday at the coliseum of the Ciudad Deportiva, where a multi-functional sports surface was opened.



Bach, a former Olympic champion fencer, met with legends of the sport, including Eduardo Jhon, a member of the International Fencing Federation Hall of Fame, who presented him with a fencing jacket.



In addition, multiple Olympic gold medalists and world champions Mijain Lopez, Julio Cesar la Cruz and Arlen Lopez, presented signed jerseys and gloves, respectively.



The visitors admired Cuba's sporting talent, especially Bach, who expressed to the young Cuban competitors participating in the gala the wish to see them at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

