International Olympic Committee President Arrives in Cuba





Havana, March 2 (ACN) The president of the International Olympic Commitee Thomas Bach, and other high-level sports directives, arrived in Havana on Thursday to meet with representatives of the local Olympic Committee and will open new sports facilities.



The visitors were welcomed in Havana by Cuban deputy prime minister Jorge Luis Perdomo, and by the President of the Cuban Sports Institute Osvaldo Vento. Also present, were local sports executives and outstanding athletes.