All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
03
March Friday

International Olympic Committee President Arrives in Cuba



Havana, March 2 (ACN) The president of the International Olympic Commitee Thomas Bach, and other high-level sports directives, arrived in Havana on Thursday to meet with representatives of the local Olympic Committee and will open new sports facilities.

The visitors were welcomed in Havana by Cuban deputy prime minister Jorge Luis Perdomo, and by the President of the Cuban Sports Institute Osvaldo Vento. Also present, were local sports executives and outstanding athletes.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News