Visit by World Sports Executives Recognizes Cuba’s International Role





Havana, March 1 (ACN) The visit to Cuba by the presidents of the International Olympic Committee and the Pan-American Sports Organization on Thursday and Friday constitutes a recognition to the significant role played by the island nation in international sports.



German Thomas Bach, International Olympic Committee President and Chilean Neven Ilic, of Pan-Am Sports Organization, are arriving in Havana on Thursday, said Cuban Olympic Committee official and athlete Roberto Leon.



The visitors will meet with members of the executive committee and the athlete commission with the Cuban Olympic Committee on the training of Cuban athletes towards Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.



The two international sports executive and their delegations will attend the opening of a basketball set donated by Pan-Am Sports at Havana’s Ciudad Deportiva Sports Complex. A similar activity will take place at the Panamericano Stadium in Havana where a new athletics track was set with the cooperation of Pan-Am Sports and the Cuban government.



The visits by the executives here is part of a Central America and Caribbean tour which started in Costa Rica and also includes Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Barbados and Aruba.