Cuban sprinter wins again in Dubai





Havana, Feb 28 (ACN) Cuban sprinter Omara Durand won the 400m of the T12 category (profound visual impairment) at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, where a day earlier she had been victorious in the double hectometer.



Together with her guide Yuniol Kindelán, Durand—world record holder in the 100, 200 and 400 m T12 and winner of eight gold medals in the Paralympic Games—clocked 56.32 seconds in this her second event, as a day earlier she finished first in the 200m race with 24.96 seconds.



The phenomenal Cuban athlete, who has not lost a race in more than 10 years, resumed her international competitions after a year's rest in 2022.