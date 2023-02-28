Cuban Omara Durand successfully returns to World Parathletics Grand Prix in Dubai





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) The phenomenal Cuban sprinter Omara Durand made a victorious return to the athletics track today, after dominating the 200 meters (m) of the T12 category ( deep visual impairment) at the World Parathletics Grand Prix in Dubai.



Durand, universal record holder in the 100, 200 and 400 m T12 and winner of eight gold medals in Paralympic Games, along with her guide Yuniol Kindelan dominated the double hectometer with a time of 24.96 seconds (sec).



Behind the Cuban runners came China's Yaqin Chen (26.11 sec) and Germany's Katrin Muller-Rottgardt (28.29 sec), in second and third place, respectively, according to the official website of the competition.



For the star sprinter, this was her international return to racing after a year off in 2022, during which she " refueled" her batteries and spent more time with her family.



At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Durand won the gold medals in the 100, 200 and 400 m of the T12 category, as she did in Rio de Janeiro 2016, while in London 2012 she won two titles.



Regardless of the rain and the wet track, the runner from the Caribbean nation broke her previous world record of 23.03 seconds set in Doha, Qatar, in 2015, and also improved the Paralympic record of 23.05 seconds set in the Rio de Janeiro.



She also conquered the 400 m crown by dominating from start to finish that modality with a time of 52.58 sec. and took the scepter in the 100 m with a mark of 11.49 sec.



The Cuban has not lost a race for more than 10 years, undoubtedly a praiseworthy feat.