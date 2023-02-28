Cuba with three bronze medals in Pan Am diving qualifiers





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) Laydel Dominguez Cervantes in the 3-m springboard won Cuba’s third bronze medal in the Pan Am Diving Qualifying Championship held in Leon, Mexico. The previous two medals went to Anisley García (261.50) in the 10-m platform and Prisis Leidys Ruiz (253.15) in the 1-m springboard.



Dominguez accumulated 385.25 points, whereas his teammate Carlos Reinerios Castañeda finished fifth with 377.40 in a competition won by the Dominican José Jonathan Ruvalcaba (472.05) in a final event of 12 divers.



Garcia and Ruiz in the 3-m springboard and Carlos Daniel Ramos and Jesus Rodriguez in the platform would close the performance of the Cuban delegation, which is also trying to earn points for the ranking with a view to the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023.