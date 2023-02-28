Havana International Triathlon reasserts its strength





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) The Havana International Triathlon was resumed after a three-year hiatus with an attractive competition among elite athletes from America, Europe and Asia in the Olympic and sprint events.



The winners of the former were the Colombian Maria Carolina Velasquez (f) with 1:59:26 hours and the Canadian Martin Sobey (m) with 1:43:47 hours, whereas the Cuban Nahomi Solanye Hernández finished first in the latter with 1:06:16 hours.



In statements to the media, Cuba's top triathlete Leslie Amat, who finished seventh with 2:01:32 h, said that despite the interruption caused by COVID-19, the event proved once again the high level of the triathletes from the Americas and the guests from other continents.