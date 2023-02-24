Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban National Institute of Sports





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 23 (ACN) On the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER by its Spanish acronym), Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, congratulated today the workers of this organization.



On Twitter, the head of state sent a hug to those who work at INDER, and noted that they have the daily challenge of putting the institution at the height of the history of the Cuban sports movement.



Founded on February 23, 1961, INDER is the body in charge of sports management, physical education and recreation in Cuba.



In March 1962, the new institution issued a Resolution prohibiting professionalism in any sport practiced in Cuba, with the aim of promoting healthy practice and eliminating commercialism.



According to the INDER website, the main organizational basis of the new Cuban sports movement was the creation of the participation regime, whose unique characteristics allowed hundreds of thousands of people to join the practice of sports.